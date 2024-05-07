May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Jessica, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the forge first quarter 24 financial results conference call on today's sports Global's call. Sylvie, can you address CYOYTCFO., there is a write-down Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communications and Dominic Paschel, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone. If you'd like to withdraw your question again, press star one Thank you, and I will now turn the call over to Lindsey Rado. This roadshow, you may begin your conference.



Lindsay Riddell Forge Global Holdings - Inc. - SVP & Head of Global Communications



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today for Fortis First Quarter 2020 for earnings call. Joining me today are for CYO. Kelly Rodriguez