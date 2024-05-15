David Gansberg, CEO of GLOBAL MORTGAGE GROUP at Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company on 2024-05-06. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing.

Arch Capital Group Ltd, a Bermuda-based company, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis. The company operates through various subsidiaries within the global insurance and reinsurance sectors.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 17,350 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. The company has observed a total of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd were priced at $96.64. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of $36.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.75, below both the industry median of 11.71 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is calculated at $84.65, suggesting that at the current price, Arch Capital Group Ltd is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

