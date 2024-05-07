On May 7, 2024, Robert Engel, a Director at Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF, Financial), executed a sale of 7,600 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF, Financial) is a financial services company that provides banking, mortgage, investment, insurance, and wealth management services. The company operates through a network of banks and financial services firms across the United States.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for Heartland Financial USA Inc shows a pattern of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 6 insider buys and only 1 insider sell.

On the valuation front, Heartland Financial USA Inc was trading at $25.26 on the day of the transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.34, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Heartland Financial USA Inc is estimated at $41.44, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Robert Engel marks a notable insider transaction for Heartland Financial USA Inc, reflecting the ongoing financial activities within the company's leadership.

