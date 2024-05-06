Director E Smith Sells Shares of Ryder System Inc (R)

On May 6, 2024, E Smith, Director at Ryder System Inc (R, Financial), sold 800 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,471 shares and has not made any purchases.

Ryder System Inc (R, Financial) specializes in transportation and logistics solutions, offering a wide range of supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management services.

Shares of Ryder System Inc were priced at $125.16 on the day of the sale. The company holds a market cap of $5.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.32, which is below the industry median of 17.88.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.12, based on a GF Value of $111.99.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider transaction trends for Ryder System Inc show no insider purchases in the past year, with 22 insider sales recorded in the same period.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the broader trend of insider selling at the company over the past year.

