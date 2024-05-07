On May 7, 2024, Director Dylan Lissette of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ, Financial) sold 10,003 shares of the company stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $19.12 per share.

Utz Brands Inc, headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded salty snacks including potato chips, pretzels, and cheese balls. The company operates under multiple popular brands such as Utz, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, and Good Health.

Following this transaction, the insider has a total of 158,873 shares remaining in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,003 shares and purchased 15,873 shares.

The insider transaction history for Utz Brands Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, Utz Brands Inc has a market cap of approximately $1.55 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, contribute to its GF Value.

The GF Value of Utz Brands Inc is set at $17.38, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sell event provides investors with a snapshot of recent activities within Utz Brands Inc, offering insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

