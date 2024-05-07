Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Esperion Therapeutics Inc reported strong growth with total revenue of $137.7 million in Q1 2024, marking the highest revenue-generating quarter for ongoing business in the company's history.

FDA approval of new labels for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, expanding the potential addressable population to over 70 million patients in the US alone.

Successful commercialization initiatives in place, including the launch of the Lipid Lurker consumer campaign and promotional digital tools.

Positive updates from payers aligning utilization management to new labels, enhancing prescription accessibility.

Strong international growth, with significant patient treatment increases in Europe and new market entries in the Czech Republic, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Negative Points

Despite new FDA approvals, the actual prescription growth has been relatively flat since the label update, raising concerns about the pace of market adoption.

High SG&A expenses, which increased by 40% year-over-year due to ramping up in-house sales force and promotional costs.

Dependence on payer updates for utilization management criteria, which could delay full market penetration and impact short-term growth.

The need for ongoing education and awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the benefits and eligibility of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET under the new labels.

Potential challenges in maintaining growth momentum against competitive products and therapies in the cardiovascular disease treatment market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the prescription habits from doctors post-label update, particularly any shifts between PCPs and cardiologists, and the enthusiasm among primary prevention doctors?

A: Eric Warren, Chief Commercial Officer, noted strong enthusiasm for the new label, especially in primary prevention. The prescribing is balanced between primary care and cardiologists, with expectations for increased primary care prescribing as payer criteria align with the new label. Early feedback is encouraging, with progressive increases in prescriptions as payer changes take effect.

Q: What are the expectations for script growth reacceleration following the label update?

A: Eric Warren explained that script growth is expected to progressively increase as utilization management criteria are updated by payers, which is anticipated to take about two quarters. The company is encouraged by the early qualitative feedback and recent week-over-week growth.

Q: As utilization management updates across payers with the new label, what changes are expected, and when is Medicare coverage expected to improve?

A: Eric Warren mentioned that the new utilization management criteria would include primary prevention patients and potentially ease statin requirements. Some Medicare payers have already updated their criteria, with more expected over the next two quarters. Sheldon Koenig, CEO, added that these updates are bringing Medicare coverage closer to 50%.

Q: Can you discuss the role of patients in influencing treatment decisions, especially given their increasing awareness and access to information?

A: Eric Warren highlighted the significant role of patients, driven by the company's consumer-based campaigns. Sheldon Koenig noted that well-informed patients are actively inquiring about NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, influenced by the company's marketing efforts and their desire for alternatives to statins.

Q: What impact do you expect from the commercial efforts now in place in the US, and are there any plans to adjust the sales force?

A: Eric Warren confirmed that the current sales force size is adequate and that the company's commercial efforts, including digital campaigns, have been effective. Success is gauged through interactions with healthcare providers and digital reach, with positive early indicators from the campaign's impact.

Q: How are payers responding to the increased access following the label expansion, and are there any changes in gross-to-net trends expected?

A: Benjamin Halladay, CFO, mentioned that gross-to-net trends would follow historical patterns, with no significant changes expected from payer updates. Sheldon Koenig added that interactions with payers have been positive, with no significant concessions requested in relation to the label update.

