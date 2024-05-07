Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) achieved volume growth for the first time since Q1 2022, with mid-single digit growth in Q1 2024, driven by strong contributions from Scent, Nourish, and Health & Biosciences segments.

The company reported double-digit comparable adjusted EBITDA growth, benefiting from both volume growth and productivity gains across its businesses.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) successfully closed the divestiture of its cosmetics ingredients business and announced the sale of its Pharma Solutions business, which is expected to complete in the first half of 2025, aiding in strengthening the capital structure and focusing on high-growth areas.

The company is trending toward the upper end of its previously announced guidance ranges for the full year 2024, reflecting increased confidence in its financial outlook.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) introduced a refocused operating model, which is business-led and supported by lean functions, aimed at enhancing collaboration, driving profitable growth, and improving financial performance over time.

Negative Points

The CFO, Glenn Richter, announced his plan to retire at the end of 2024, initiating a succession plan that could lead to transitional challenges within the financial leadership of the company.

Despite positive volume growth, the company noted that pricing was modestly positive and would have been negative without FX-related pricing benefits, indicating underlying challenges in pricing power.

The company's Pharma Solutions segment experienced lower volumes due to ongoing destocking trends, which could impact short-term performance until the completion of its divestiture.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) reported a negative free cash flow of $19 million in Q1 2024, although it was an improvement from the previous year, highlighting ongoing challenges in cash flow generation.

The company's net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 4.4x at quarter end, indicating a relatively high leverage that the company aims to reduce to 3x following the Pharma Solutions transaction.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Erik, could you give us some additional context and detail regarding how you've seen the individual businesses react to your new operating philosophy through the first 90 days?

A: Jon Erik Fyrwald, CEO & Director of IFF, responded by highlighting the engagement and energy from employees worldwide. He noted the clarity provided by the executive leadership team on the structure and operational model moving forward, emphasizing the focus on customer support, profitable market share growth, and leading innovation. Fyrwald expressed optimism about the empowered business unit model and the focus on customers, which he believes will drive the company's performance.

Q: Following the announcement to divest Pharma Solutions, do you intend to pursue any further divestments?

A: Jon Erik Fyrwald, CEO & Director of IFF, clarified that the focus is currently on strengthening the performance of the remaining four business units: Nourish (Flavors and Functional Ingredients), Scent, and Health & Biosciences. He mentioned that a strategy review process is underway for each business to ensure they are equipped to win in the coming years.

Q: Are you still confident in your free cash flow target of $500 million for the year, or $700 million on an adjusted basis?

A: Glenn Robert Richter, EVP and CFO, indicated a more favorable trend towards $600 million in free cash flow, up from the previously mentioned $500 million, due to a combination of earnings momentum and better-than-planned working capital performance.

Q: Can you discuss your expectations for volume cadence throughout the year, considering the strong performance in Q1?

A: Jon Erik Fyrwald, CEO & Director of IFF, noted that while there is some volume growth in emerging markets, overall market growth is not expected to be a significant driver. The focus will be on winning more business through innovation and understanding customer needs to drive growth.

Q: How do you assess the impact of the new operating model on the company's performance?

A: Jon Erik Fyrwald, CEO & Director of IFF, explained that the new operating model aims to clarify decision-making and enhance focus on execution within business units while maintaining a collaborative culture across the company. This model is expected to drive better business performance and customer engagement.

Q: What drove the strong EBITDA growth in Q1, and do you expect this to continue?

A: Glenn Robert Richter, EVP and CFO, attributed the strong EBITDA growth to volume increases and productivity initiatives. He cautioned that while the company is optimistic, it is too early in the year to project this level of performance throughout the remaining quarters.

