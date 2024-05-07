Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (AOMR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth and Strategic Capital Management

Discover how AOMR's strategic initiatives and robust financial performance are shaping its trajectory in Q1 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Interest Income: $8.6 million, up 26% from Q1 2023.
  • GAAP Net Income: $12.9 million, or $0.51 per fully diluted common share.
  • Distributable Earnings: $2.8 million, or $0.11 per share.
  • Interest Income: $25.2 million for the quarter.
  • GAAP Book Value Per Share: Increased to $10.55, up 2.8% from the previous quarter.
  • Economic Book Value Per Share: Grew to $13.78, up 1.8% from the previous quarter.
  • Delinquency Rate: Weighted average 90-plus day rate at 1.8%, down from 2.2% at the end of Q4 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $4.7 million, a 17% decrease from Q1 2023.
  • Cash on Hand: $39.4 million as of March 31.
  • Recourse Debt to Equity Ratio: Reduced to approximately 0.5 times post-AOMT 2024-4 securitization.
  • Residential Whole Loan Portfolio: Valued at $368 million, financed with $284 million of warehouse debt.
  • Common Dividend: Declared at $0.32 per share, payable on May 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Net interest income increased for the third consecutive quarter, signaling sustained growth and profitability.
  • GAAP net income was $12.9 million, with distributable earnings of $2.8 million, reflecting strong financial performance.
  • Successful execution of AOMT 2024-4 securitization, a $300 million deal, which is expected to drive further net interest income expansion.
  • Credit performance improved with a decrease in the 90-plus day delinquency rate from 2.2% to 1.8%.
  • GAAP and economic book values per share increased, indicating a positive trend in asset valuation.

Negative Points

  • Despite net interest income growth, the company's operating expenses increased modestly due to year-end legal and audit fees.
  • Interest rates on warehouse financing lines remained high, impacting the cost of capital.
  • The company's net interest income minus expenses is currently below the dividend payout, indicating potential pressure on dividend sustainability.
  • Reliance on securitization and loan purchases to drive growth could be risky if market conditions change unfavorably.
  • The company is considering engaging with capital markets, which could introduce new risks or dilute current shareholders.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss how you think about your cost of capital and what is considered accretive to shareholders? What type of instruments are you looking at for raising capital?
A: (Brandon Filson - CFO, Treasurer) We're primarily financed with common equity, and any capital raise would likely be in the debt space. Our securitization execution targets returns in the high-teens to low 20s percentage range. Current market conditions suggest a potential for deals around a 9% coupon. Any capital raise would aim to be accretive, meaning it would enhance shareholder value rather than just refinancing existing debt at a higher cost.

Q: How do you match the maturity or duration of any debt you could raise with the duration of the assets you're financing?
A: (Brandon Filson - CFO, Treasurer) The duration of the debt we might issue, such as a five-to-seven-year instrument, would closely match the average life of the senior bonds or bonds we hold from our securitizations. This alignment ensures that the maturity profiles are well-matched.

Q: Can you provide more details on your loan acquisition targets for Q2, especially considering the light acquisitions in Q1 and the recent $300 million securitization?
A: (Brandon Filson - CFO, Treasurer) Post-securitization, we've already utilized the capital to buy loans or reduce repo debt. We're targeting $150 million to $200 million in acquisitions this quarter, with about half to two-thirds from our affiliated originators. We're also seeing good opportunities in third-party originated loans with similar credit profiles.

Q: With net interest income minus expenses currently below the dividend payout, do you anticipate growing into the dividend?
A: (Brandon Filson - CFO, Treasurer) Yes, we expect to grow into the dividend. This quarter's growth was slower due to the timing of the securitization and higher year-end expenses. We anticipate expense moderation and continued growth in net interest margin, which should align better with our dividend payouts in future quarters.

Q: Regarding the potential for raising debt, how do you ensure that it remains accretive to shareholders?
A: (Brandon Filson - CFO, Treasurer) We are cautious about our capital raising activities, ensuring that any debt raised would contribute positively to our financial structure and ultimately benefit shareholders. Our focus is on securing terms that align with our strategic financial goals and maintaining a prudent approach to leverage and cost management.

Q: What are your strategies for managing the duration of your assets and liabilities, especially in light of potential new debt issuances?
A: (Brandon Filson - CFO, Treasurer) We aim to closely align the duration of our assets and liabilities. The potential new debt would likely have a duration that matches the average life of our securitized assets, ensuring that our balance sheet remains balanced in terms of maturity profiles and interest rate exposures.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.