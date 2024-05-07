Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc reported a strong first quarter with a record revenue of $311.5 million and an adjusted operating margin of 18.2%, demonstrating the resiliency and earnings power of its diversified business model.

The company has maintained a high completion factor of 99.7% among the 11 public mainline carriers, reflecting operational excellence and reliability in its service delivery.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc has successfully managed its costs, with year-over-year unit costs falling for the second consecutive quarter despite significant increases in maintenance and airport related expenses.

The airline has a robust balance sheet with total liquidity at the end of Q1 standing at $179 million, and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 2.5 times, providing financial flexibility.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc has expanded its fleet to 63 aircraft, with expectations of increased capacity and reduced capital expenditure in the coming years, supporting future growth without significant financial burden.

Negative Points

The adjusted operating margin of just over 18% was at the lower end of the company's expectations for the quarter, primarily due to weaker than expected bookings in March.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc faces challenges from industry capacity growth across its largest markets, which has put pressure on yields and contributed to fare declines.

The company experienced a significant increase in maintenance expenses, which grew by 29% year-over-year due to more frequent airframe and engine overhaul events.

There has been a noticeable increase in rent and landing fees, which rose by 34.6% due to the rolling off of COVID relief payments, adding to the operational costs.

The airline's revenue and capacity growth are being challenged by external factors such as the early Easter shift and increased competition, particularly in the Minneapolis market where Delta has been expanding.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you detail the actions Sun Country is taking to manage excess capacity in oversupplied markets?

A: David Davis, President and CFO, explained that for Q2, the capacity is already committed, which is part of the margin pressure for the quarter. However, there will be opportunities later in the year to reallocate some of this capacity, especially in off-peak times, to their charter businesses. Jude Bricker, CEO, added that the focus from Labor Day through Thanksgiving is to increase charters, but significant changes will likely involve capacity cuts in scheduled service flights that aren't covering variable costs.

Q: How are the maintenance costs expected to trend for the rest of the year?

A: David Davis stated that maintenance costs are expected to remain elevated throughout the year due to intentional changes to their maintenance program made in 2024.

Q: How is the air traffic liability (ATL) trending, and what does its significant drop indicate?

A: David Davis mentioned that the drop in ATL is typical through Q1, with some influence from a weaker fare environment in Q2. However, there's nothing unusual in the ATL drop, suggesting it's a normal seasonal fluctuation exacerbated slightly by current market conditions.

Q: What is the outlook for Sun Country's cargo segment?

A: Jude Bricker responded that there are no significant updates or new wins in the cargo segment to discuss at the moment.

Q: How is Sun Country adjusting its capacity strategy for the upcoming quarters given the current market dynamics?

A: Jude Bricker explained that while Q2 faces challenges due to overcapacity and the Easter shift, they expect to perform better in Q3. The company plans to adjust its capacity, especially post-Labor Day, focusing on profitable routes and reducing less profitable scheduled services.

Q: Can you provide insights into the competitive pressures from other airlines, particularly Delta, and its impact on Sun Country's operations?

A: Jude Bricker noted that Delta's capacity increases in Minneapolis are a significant factor. However, he believes that the market adjustments are more about route and timing adjustments rather than a fundamental shift in strategy. He emphasized the importance of flexibility in their operating model to adapt to these changes.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.