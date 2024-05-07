Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Noble Corp PLC reported a 32% year-on-year increase in adjusted EBITDA to $183 million, reflecting strong operational performance.

The company is set to commence significant new contracts for several rigs in the upcoming months, which are expected to drive earnings growth.

Noble Corp PLC declared a consistent quarterly dividend of $0.40, maintaining a robust capital return to shareholders.

The market outlook remains positive with enduring tightness and healthy commercial opportunities, supported by high utilization rates and strong contract signings.

Noble Corp PLC's total backlog stands at $4.4 billion, providing a solid foundation for future revenue.

Negative Points

Despite the increase in EBITDA, there was a modest sequential decrease due to higher costs from the previous quarter, primarily timing-related.

The company faces challenges with the availability of three 6-gen rigs, which are critical to achieving the higher end of EBITDA guidance for the year.

Free cash flow was negative $38 million in the first quarter, influenced by high capital expenditures and operational preparations for upcoming contracts.

There is ongoing pressure from inflation, impacting both operating expenses and capital expenditures, which could affect future profitability.

The bifurcation in the market between 6-gen and 7-gen rigs presents a challenge, with 6-gen rigs facing more competitive and pricing pressures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the key factors driving the EBITDA guidance for Noble Corporation?

A: Robert Eifler, President and CEO, explained that the guidance is influenced by the contracted fleet, project execution, and cost management. He emphasized that while there are multiple paths to achieving the upper half of the guidance, securing additional work for the 6G rigs could be crucial.

Q: Can you provide insights into the market opportunities for 6G rigs?

A: Robert Eifler mentioned that there are several opportunities being pursued for each of the company's 6G rigs. He highlighted recent contract extensions and noted that while some opportunities have slipped, the company continues to actively bid on projects, primarily in the Western Hemisphere.

Q: What is driving the difference in demand between 6G and 7G rigs?

A: Eifler explained that 7G rigs, especially those with dual BOPs, offer greater efficiency, which has become a significant factor as the market has evolved. Customers prefer these more efficient assets for longer-term projects due to their operational advantages.

Q: How does Noble Corporation approach contract negotiations given the current market dynamics?

A: Eifler described the market as balanced, with high utilization and gradually rising day rates. He noted that negotiations vary, with some customers prioritizing low headline rates while others focus on securing specific rig specifications.

Q: What trends are you observing in contract terms and negotiations?

A: Eifler anticipates that both day rates and contract terms will improve, with a particular increase in average contract term length expected over the next 18 months. This reflects a broader industry trend towards longer-term commitments.

Q: How is Noble Corporation managing the inflationary pressures on operating expenses and capital expenditures?

A: Richard Barker, CFO, acknowledged the impact of inflation across the cost base, estimating an increase of 4% to 6%. He assured that these figures are accounted for in the company's guidance and expects capital expenditures to moderate in the second half of the year.

Q: What is the company's strategy for the reactivation of sideline rigs?

A: Eifler stated that while Noble is conservative about reactivating its sideline rig, the Meltem, they anticipate that all sideline rigs would likely re-enter the market at a discount to current rates. The extent of the discount would vary depending on the owner's economic incentives and market conditions.

