Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Execution Drive Positive Outcomes

Discover how Ameresco Inc (AMRC) achieved significant growth across all business sectors and reaffirmed its optimistic full-year guidance.

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Grew 10% to $298 million.
  • Projects Business Growth: Increased by 11.5%.
  • Energy Asset Revenue Growth: Rose by 6%, with an additional 13 megawatts brought into operation.
  • O&M Business Growth: Expanded by 14%.
  • Other Business Lines Growth: Grew by 3%.
  • Gross Margin: Approximately 16%, with a focus on enhancing this metric.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew by 13% to $30.8 million.
  • Project Backlog: Exceeded $4 million, a 36% year-on-year increase.
  • Contracted Backlog: Reached almost $1.5 million, up 45% year-on-year.
  • Energy Assets in Development: Over 750 megawatts, with over 50 megawatts added during the quarter.
  • Cash and Debt: Ended the quarter with approximately $80 million in cash and $280 million in corporate debt.
  • Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations: Over $40 million during the quarter.
  • Full Year Guidance: Reaffirmed, anticipating revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 20% and 38% at the midpoints of the ranges, respectively.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Ameresco Inc (AMRC, Financial) reported a strong first quarter with revenue exceeding guidance, driven by effective execution across all business lines.
  • The company's project backlog exceeded $4 million for the first time, showing a significant year-on-year growth of 36%.
  • Ameresco Inc (AMRC) successfully brought an additional 13 megawatts of energy assets into operation, enhancing its large and growing base of operating assets.
  • The company's focus on cash generation yielded positive results, with adjusted cash flow from operations exceeding $40 million during the quarter.
  • Ameresco Inc (AMRC) reaffirmed its full-year guidance, anticipating continued revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA growth of 20% and 38% at the midpoints of their ranges, respectively.

Negative Points

  • Despite overall growth, Ameresco Inc (AMRC) faced challenges with higher than normal project cost adjustments during the quarter, which impacted gross margins.
  • The industry continues to experience stretched supply chains and tight labor markets, which generally lengthen project timelines and create operational challenges.
  • The gross margin of approximately 16% dipped due to project cost adjustments, highlighting ongoing pressures on profitability.
  • While the company is seeing early signs of improving gross margins in project backlogs, the continuation of industry challenges affects forecasting and guidance.
  • Ameresco Inc (AMRC) noted that market challenges remain, requiring ongoing strategic adjustments to maintain competitiveness and execution efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the improvement in conversion from awarded to contracted projects and the dynamics supporting this?
A: (George Sakellaris - CEO) The improvement is seen across various sectors including federal, streetlights, and school systems. The company's reorganization has focused on converting awarded projects to execution, which has helped improve margins. Targeting projects around core capabilities has led to a consistent increase in contracted backlog margins by 30 to 50 basis points over the last few quarters.

Q: Could you elaborate on the margin profile of projects going into the backlog?
A: (Spencer Hole - CFO) Focusing on business selection and high probability wins has improved project margins. This strategic focus is a key factor in enhancing overall profitability.

Q: Regarding the Roxane RNG plant, how do you view external capital for development and the develop-and-sell model?
A: (George Sakellaris - CEO) For solar projects, due to market fluidity, a develop-and-sell strategy is preferred to maximize return on capital. For RNG projects, partnerships are considered, with Ameresco typically maintaining a majority interest. The partnership with Republic Services on the Roxane RNG plant is an example of strategic minority investments welcomed by Ameresco.

Q: What are the types of assets that would go into develop-and-sell versus attracting minority investments?
A: (Spencer Hole - CFO) Solar and battery assets are primarily targeted for develop-and-sell due to favorable market conditions. RNG and other asset classes may attract partnerships, especially when they are accretive to shareholder value.

Q: Can you provide updates on the European market and the integration of the Enterprise acquisition?
A: (George Sakellaris - CEO) The acquisition has exceeded expectations, and Ameresco is exploring further small acquisitions in Europe. The market there has shown significant growth, and partnerships, like the joint venture in Greece for solar projects, are proving to be effective strategies for expansion.

Q: How is Ameresco handling the awarded project backlog and its conversion to contracted projects?
A: (Spencer Hole - CFO) The focus remains on converting awarded projects to contracted ones efficiently. While there is some variability in the awarded projects due to their nature, the company aims to maintain a steady growth in the total backlog, emphasizing quality and margin improvements.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.