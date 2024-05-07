Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Ameresco Inc (AMRC, Financial) reported a strong first quarter with revenue exceeding guidance, driven by effective execution across all business lines.

The company's project backlog exceeded $4 million for the first time, showing a significant year-on-year growth of 36%.

Ameresco Inc (AMRC) successfully brought an additional 13 megawatts of energy assets into operation, enhancing its large and growing base of operating assets.

The company's focus on cash generation yielded positive results, with adjusted cash flow from operations exceeding $40 million during the quarter.

Ameresco Inc (AMRC) reaffirmed its full-year guidance, anticipating continued revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA growth of 20% and 38% at the midpoints of their ranges, respectively.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, Ameresco Inc (AMRC) faced challenges with higher than normal project cost adjustments during the quarter, which impacted gross margins.

The industry continues to experience stretched supply chains and tight labor markets, which generally lengthen project timelines and create operational challenges.

The gross margin of approximately 16% dipped due to project cost adjustments, highlighting ongoing pressures on profitability.

While the company is seeing early signs of improving gross margins in project backlogs, the continuation of industry challenges affects forecasting and guidance.

Ameresco Inc (AMRC) noted that market challenges remain, requiring ongoing strategic adjustments to maintain competitiveness and execution efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the improvement in conversion from awarded to contracted projects and the dynamics supporting this?

A: (George Sakellaris - CEO) The improvement is seen across various sectors including federal, streetlights, and school systems. The company's reorganization has focused on converting awarded projects to execution, which has helped improve margins. Targeting projects around core capabilities has led to a consistent increase in contracted backlog margins by 30 to 50 basis points over the last few quarters.

Q: Could you elaborate on the margin profile of projects going into the backlog?

A: (Spencer Hole - CFO) Focusing on business selection and high probability wins has improved project margins. This strategic focus is a key factor in enhancing overall profitability.

Q: Regarding the Roxane RNG plant, how do you view external capital for development and the develop-and-sell model?

A: (George Sakellaris - CEO) For solar projects, due to market fluidity, a develop-and-sell strategy is preferred to maximize return on capital. For RNG projects, partnerships are considered, with Ameresco typically maintaining a majority interest. The partnership with Republic Services on the Roxane RNG plant is an example of strategic minority investments welcomed by Ameresco.

Q: What are the types of assets that would go into develop-and-sell versus attracting minority investments?

A: (Spencer Hole - CFO) Solar and battery assets are primarily targeted for develop-and-sell due to favorable market conditions. RNG and other asset classes may attract partnerships, especially when they are accretive to shareholder value.

Q: Can you provide updates on the European market and the integration of the Enterprise acquisition?

A: (George Sakellaris - CEO) The acquisition has exceeded expectations, and Ameresco is exploring further small acquisitions in Europe. The market there has shown significant growth, and partnerships, like the joint venture in Greece for solar projects, are proving to be effective strategies for expansion.

Q: How is Ameresco handling the awarded project backlog and its conversion to contracted projects?

A: (Spencer Hole - CFO) The focus remains on converting awarded projects to contracted ones efficiently. While there is some variability in the awarded projects due to their nature, the company aims to maintain a steady growth in the total backlog, emphasizing quality and margin improvements.

