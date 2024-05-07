Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE, Financial) exceeded enrollment expectations with online new starts in the high single digits over the prior year.

The company reported strong retention rates and exceeded revenue guidance estimates by $2.4 million, achieving a $0.13 beat in adjusted diluted earnings per share to consensus.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) continues to invest heavily in initiatives for university partners, enhancing its service offerings and educational platforms.

The company has successfully implemented creative delivery models across five platforms, catering to diverse student needs and educational requirements.

Service revenue increased by 9.8% year-over-year to $274.7 million for Q1 2024, driven by a 7.7% increase in GCU enrollments and higher revenue per student.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, there are concerns about the impact of the Department of Education's delays on students, which could affect future enrollment and student satisfaction.

The hybrid campus showed a modest increase in enrollment of only 4% year-over-year in the first quarter, indicating slower growth in this segment.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) faces challenges with mature hybrid sites, which are still below pre-Covid student counts and profitability levels.

There is a projected deceleration in new online enrollment growth for 2024 compared to 2023, attributed to a reacceleration of online starts that took place in 2023.

Significant investments in new initiatives and expansions are necessary to meet growth goals, which could strain financial resources and affect short-term profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: We've been hearing and seeing a lot about the potential impact on college fall enrollment because of the [fiasco] and the [SaaS] applications. Can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing, if anything?

A: Brian E. Mueller, Chairman & CEO of Grand Canyon Education, Inc., mentioned that despite the FAFSA delays, the university has seen strong application and registration numbers, meeting their enrollment targets for new students on campus in the fall. They have implemented a plan to contact students who were previously unable to receive financial offers, aiming to recover lost ground during the summer months.

Q: And forgive me, I missed some of the opening remarks, but were there any specific program areas where you would call out greater strength than others in the past quarter?

A: Brian E. Mueller highlighted significant growth in their education programs, particularly a program aiding paraprofessionals in becoming licensed teachers, which has been a major part of their growth strategy. Additionally, the prerequisite courses for nursing have also seen substantial enrollment, contributing to their online success.

Q: It sounds like in the hybrid pillar, your new starts were better than you were expecting last quarter. Is that just your partner programs now accepting the advanced [inaudible] students? Or are you seeing better demand trends end market?

A: Brian E. Mueller explained that the success in the hybrid programs is largely due to the efficiency of the partnership between GCE and GCU, particularly in accepting students who have not completed a baccalaureate degree. This change has significantly reaccelerated the growth of these programs.

Q: [I guess relatedly], you had mentioned that mature sites kind of sort of remained below I guess, our targeted level. Now that they're accepting advancing students, is it just that there needs to be time for them to return to sort of their full enrollment? Or is there other actions that need to be taken?

A: Brian E. Mueller responded that it is primarily a matter of time for these sites to return to full enrollment levels. The shift to targeting students with fewer credits and less debt requires time for these students to complete necessary prerequisites before they can enroll in more advanced programs.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance this quarter?

A: Daniel E. Bachus, CFO of Grand Canyon Education, Inc., noted that service revenue was higher than expected due to increased revenue per student and slightly better-than-expected enrollments. The operating margin also exceeded expectations, primarily due to these higher revenues.

Q: What are the projections for enrollment growth and financial performance for the rest of the year?

A: Daniel E. Bachus provided an updated guidance for 2024, anticipating mid- to high single-digit growth in new online enrollments each quarter and continued high single-digit growth in total online enrollment. He also mentioned that the hybrid pillar is expected to grow over 25% for the summer 2024 start.

