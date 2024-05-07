Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Red Rock Resorts Inc reported the best fourth quarter in terms of adjusted EBITDA in the company's history for its Las Vegas operations.

The successful openings of Durango and Wildfire Fremont properties validate the company's long-term growth strategy and add to its development pipeline.

Red Rock Resorts Inc achieved a significant level of free cash flow, which was reinvested in growth strategies and returned to stakeholders through dividends and debt paydown.

The company's Las Vegas operations experienced near record net revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc continues to expand and enhance its property offerings, including new high limit rooms and restaurant options, which are expected to drive future growth.

Negative Points

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 134 basis points from the previous year for the Las Vegas operations.

On a consolidated basis, the full year adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 143 basis points from the previous year.

The company faces ongoing traffic disruptions at its Palace Station property, which could impact operations in the first half of 2024.

There is expected cannibalization across the core portfolio due to the opening of the Durango property, although it is in line with expectations.

Red Rock Resorts Inc's total principal amount of debt stands at $3.3 billion, with a net debt to EBITDA interest coverage ratios of 4.3 times and 4.7 times, indicating a high level of leverage.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Obviously, the results were better than we and consensus were expecting from an EBITDA perspective of EBITDA a little over $13 million year over year. I'm assuming there is net cannibalization or cannibalization ex-Durango in there. I was hoping you can maybe quantify maybe same store EBITDA performance and then maybe also frame it with the same store EBITDA margin performance in the quarter or in December as we think about modeling the ramp or the anticipation of a ramp throughout the balance of 2024 between Durango and the rest of the portfolio.

A: Joe, this is Steve. So before I hand over to Scott, we haven't broken our properties in the past. And so I don't think we're going to be doing so in the future. But just for general note on cannibalization Durango is doing, I'll turn it back over to Scott.

Q: Great, thanks. And I was hoping maybe you can give us some perspective for the local's market and the benefits from festivities that have started around the Super Bowl and continuing through the weekend. How much of a lift do you think that is for the properties surrounding this?

A: This is Lorenzo. I think everybody around here is pretty positive and pretty excited about the Super Bowl event. It feels like it's shaping up to be one of the, if not, maybe the best biggest weekend from big events standpoint to Las Vegas has seen, which is obviously quite a statement.

: Got it. And then one final question, if I may. Steve, you mentioned about some disruption in the first half of this year at Palace Station. Can you help us understand and maybe think about an impact there? And was there anything that commenced in the fourth quarter that generated some disruption that obviously we couldn't see in the aggregated reported results?

A: As I was describing, we'll break it down by property. Palace is undergoing around. It's a perimeter road work. That road work was expected to be done by the end of the year and has now been extended into -- all the way to May based on complications of underground and different scheduling issues. So we continue to try and mitigate the impacts to Palace, but it is pretty disruptive getting in and out of the property.

Q: Hey, guys. Understanding you don't want to get into property level metrics. I guess my question was less around numbers and more maybe around experience so to speak.

A: If you look at your margin profile throughout 2023 from a same store basis, your margins were down in that 100 to 200 basis point range over the 2Q and the 3Q, 4Q actually improved despite the opening. So is it fair to assume at this stage that in those 27 days that that property, Durango specifically, did not necessarily have a meaningful drag on your margins? And is there anything perhaps one-time in nature that we need to be cognizant of as we look out to 2024 as it pertains to the margin profile of that asset?

Q: Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I was just hoping as you think a little bit forward about the natural maturation curve here, I'm just struggling a little bit to get a sense of did this open better than run rate expectation, or typically, we would expect that property to build and stabilize over time, maybe a combination of both.

A: Shau, I think I'll start, and I'll hand it over to the team. But I think that the opening, as Frank said, was pretty damn near close to perfect. But we also said our focus was on guest service, our focus was on execution. And the property was on the times, and (inaudible) said the team did a fantastic job.

Q: Great. Thanks for taking my question. Steve, you alluded to in some of the prepared remarks, but with free cash flow ramping, you're turning to the special dividend in the first quarter. But you've also talked about your debt reduction following the opening in Durango. Assuming that you do turn to debt reduction using that free cash flow, can you maybe give us a perspective of the potential cadence of the reduction until we do hear something further on incremental projects coming from the company? Thank you.

A: I think the way the Board view is it's quarter by quarter. Like we've always said, we're going to have a peak leverage when Durango wraps up, which is around this time. And then we're going to slowly march down toward our long-term target to 3 times net.

