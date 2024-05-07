Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Total processing volume (TPV) increased by 33% year-over-year to $67 billion, demonstrating strong growth.

Net revenue reached $118 million, with significant contributions from new and existing customers, highlighting successful expansion and customer retention.

Gross profit was reported at $84 million, with a gross margin of 71%, indicating efficient cost management despite pricing pressures.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive at $9 million, reflecting effective operational efficiencies and cost management strategies.

Marqeta Inc (MQ, Financial) launched new programs and expanded geographically, such as the expansion of Uber Eats into new markets and the introduction of the Rain partnership for accelerated wage access.

Negative Points

Net revenue contracted by 46% year-over-year, influenced heavily by a 58 percentage point decrease due to the revenue presentation change from the Cash App contract renewal.

Gross profit saw a contraction of 6% compared to the previous year, primarily due to the catch-up renewal pricing adjustments.

The company faces ongoing challenges with the revenue presentation changes, which continue to negatively impact reported net revenue figures.

Despite growth, there is a reliance on a few large customers, like Cash App, which poses risks if these key relationships are altered or if customer concentration shifts.

Marqeta Inc (MQ) is still navigating through the impacts of restructuring and must manage the transition carefully to maintain service quality and customer relationships.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on bookings for the year? How is the pipeline looking?

A: Simon Khalaf, CEO: Bookings are ahead of plan, and the pipeline is growing strongly in both fintech and embedded finance. The company is slightly ahead of its targets.

Q: Could you discuss the expense management side and the increased share for one of your partners?

A: Michael Milotich, CFO: The increase is attributed to the comprehensive offerings and value that Marqeta provides, leading to customers adding more volume to our platform.

Q: Can you elaborate on the RAIN partnership and how you plan to penetrate those large employers?

A: Simon Khalaf, CEO: The partnership with RAIN addresses a large market, particularly with large franchisees that have a mix of W-2 and 1099 workers. RAIN integrates with payroll systems and offers a debit card powered by Marqeta, enhancing our position in this market segment.

Q: How does earned wage access fit into broader banking services, and what opportunities does this present?

A: Simon Khalaf, CEO: Earned wage access is akin to a modern credit union, appealing to companies that want to increase employee retention. This service is expanding into broader banking services, providing a significant growth opportunity for Marqeta.

Q: What trends are you seeing in international expansion, particularly with Uber Eats?

A: Simon Khalaf, CEO: There is strong demand for international expansion, especially from US-based customers wanting to grow overseas. Europe is seeing accelerated innovation, contributing to faster growth compared to the US.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of adding compliance-related services to your offerings?

A: Simon Khalaf, CEO: Adding services like dispute management and compliance enhances customer retention, improves gross profit take rate, and benefits from economies of scale, making Marqeta's platform more attractive and hard to compete with.

