Positive Points

Treace Medical Concepts Inc reported a 21% increase in revenue for Q1 2024, driven by increased procedure kit volume and adoption of new technologies.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by 18% compared to the same period in 2023, indicating better operational efficiency.

The company has expanded its product offerings with the launch of new technologies like the speed plate fixation platform and hammertoe system, enhancing its market position.

Treace Medical Concepts Inc successfully treated over 100,000 patients with its Lapiplasty procedure, demonstrating widespread clinical acceptance and effectiveness.

The company has a robust product development pipeline set to deliver new innovations in the second half of 2024, promising continued growth and market leadership.

Negative Points

Despite strong Q1 performance, Treace Medical Concepts Inc revised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance downwards due to increased competition and market dynamics.

The company faces significant competition from knock-offs of its Lapiplasty products, which could impact market share and revenue growth.

Increased adoption of MIS (Minimally Invasive Surgery) automation solutions by surgeons poses a challenge to Treace Medical Concepts Inc's traditional offerings.

The company reported a net loss of $18.7 million in Q1 2024, although it was an improvement, it still indicates ongoing financial challenges.

Treace Medical Concepts Inc is in the process of transitioning from a company focused solely on Lapidus solutions to a comprehensive bunion solutions company, which may involve execution risks and strategic challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the competitive dynamics that have recently impacted your momentum, and your confidence in recapturing any share loss?

A: John Treace, CEO, noted that increased competition has created significant headwinds, necessitating a revision in guidance. The company is facing aggressive trials of competitive products by surgeons, which is a new development. Treace expressed confidence in their upcoming product launches and MIS automation systems, which are expected to strengthen their market position.

Q: What are the drivers of the step down in your financial guidance, and how should we think about the components like physician count and ASP moving forward?

A: Mark Hair, CFO, explained that the 21% growth in Q1 came from both increased kit volume and product mix, involving new premium priced products. For the full year, they anticipate continued growth from both volume and new product offerings, despite the revised lower guidance.

Q: With the revised guidance, how should we view the impact of competition on your core Lapidus offerings in the next few quarters?

A: Mark Hair indicated that they expect continued competition in the Lapidus space, which will be offset by benefits from new product launches in the latter half of the year. The company anticipates easier comparisons in Q3 and Q4, which gives them confidence in their revised guidance.

Q: Can you discuss how you plan to manage the P&L to accommodate slower top-line growth and maintain your updated EBITDA guidance?

A: Mark Hair mentioned that they are exploring cost reduction opportunities across the P&L, with a focus on variable expenses related to COGS, commissions, and corporate incentives. They are confident in their ability to manage these costs effectively without impacting their strategic initiatives.

Q: What is the current attrition rate in your surgeon base, and how is competition affecting surgeon adoption and utilization rates?

A: Mark Hair responded that while they continue to add new surgeons, the efficiency per surgeon has decreased due to competitive trials and options. The company is seeing some churn as surgeons evaluate competitive products, which may affect long-term utilization rates.

Q: Regarding the protection of your intellectual property, is there a specific plan or strategy in place to address the competition from knock-off products?

A: John Treace stated that they are not commenting on specific IP strategies or timing but emphasized that they will communicate any significant developments as they occur. The company is focused on navigating the competitive landscape and capturing future opportunities.

