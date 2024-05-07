Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

MA membership grew by 43% to 523,000 members, demonstrating strong market expansion.

Revenue increased by 52% to $1.604 billion, indicating robust financial growth.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 21% to $29 million, surpassing guidance expectations.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL, Financial) is making tangible progress in executing its performance action plan, enhancing payer relationships and operational efficiency.

The company has successfully negotiated favorable terms in payer contracts, including off-cycle rate increases and retroactive economic terms, which are expected to improve profitability.

Negative Points

Both membership and revenue growth were at the lower end of guidance ranges due to delays in signing new payer contracts.

Medical margin grew only by 1% to $157 million, with an in-quarter medical cost trend of 9.1%, which is higher than previous trends.

The company decided to exit certain unprofitable payer contracts, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability in some areas.

There is ongoing uncertainty in the Medicare program funding environment, which could impact future financial stability.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) is still in the process of searching for a new CFO and CMO, indicating potential gaps in leadership.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of cost pressures on the acceleration of value-based care and how it might affect physician enthusiasm?

A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) The current environment is enhancing the value Agilon provides to both payers and physician partners, reflecting a strong desire for a sustainable value-based care network. The Class of 2025 demonstrates significant interest from groups recognizing the unsustainable nature of fee-for-service models, thus seeing substantial value in partnerships with Agilon.

Q: How far along are you in renegotiating contracts, and what impact do you expect these renegotiations to have in 2024 and 2025?

A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) Most renegotiations focused on 2024 have been completed, with significant benefits already included in the guidance. The focus is now shifting towards 2025, with over a third of the book of business up for renewal, aiming for terms that enhance sustainability and performance.

Q: Can you provide an update on the older cohorts' progression towards the $150 to $200 PMPM Med margin range?

A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) Early in the year, but consistent efforts with partners to reduce variability and improve medical margins indicate that progress is on track with previous communications.

Q: How are decisions to exit unprofitable contracts being managed to ensure they do not negatively impact relationships with payers?

A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) Decisions to exit contracts are made jointly with partners and payers, focusing on mutual long-term benefits and sustainability. These are strategic decisions to enhance overall network performance and payer relationships.

Q: What trends in utilization were observed in the quarter, and were there improvements in any specific areas?

A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) The quarter saw elevated outpatient and Part B drug utilization, particularly in oncology. Inpatient utilization showed a decreasing trend from January through April, aligning with cautious trend assumptions.

Q: How do the strategic exits in Q2 work financially and operationally, and what benefits do they bring?

A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) Exits are effective within Q2, ending financial responsibilities from specified dates. These strategic moves are expected to bring over $10 million in economic benefits, offsetting negative developments from previous periods.

