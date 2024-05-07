Release Date: May 07, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
- MA membership grew by 43% to 523,000 members, demonstrating strong market expansion.
- Revenue increased by 52% to $1.604 billion, indicating robust financial growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 21% to $29 million, surpassing guidance expectations.
- Agilon Health Inc (AGL, Financial) is making tangible progress in executing its performance action plan, enhancing payer relationships and operational efficiency.
- The company has successfully negotiated favorable terms in payer contracts, including off-cycle rate increases and retroactive economic terms, which are expected to improve profitability.
Negative Points
- Both membership and revenue growth were at the lower end of guidance ranges due to delays in signing new payer contracts.
- Medical margin grew only by 1% to $157 million, with an in-quarter medical cost trend of 9.1%, which is higher than previous trends.
- The company decided to exit certain unprofitable payer contracts, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability in some areas.
- There is ongoing uncertainty in the Medicare program funding environment, which could impact future financial stability.
- Agilon Health Inc (AGL) is still in the process of searching for a new CFO and CMO, indicating potential gaps in leadership.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you discuss the impact of cost pressures on the acceleration of value-based care and how it might affect physician enthusiasm?
A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) The current environment is enhancing the value Agilon provides to both payers and physician partners, reflecting a strong desire for a sustainable value-based care network. The Class of 2025 demonstrates significant interest from groups recognizing the unsustainable nature of fee-for-service models, thus seeing substantial value in partnerships with Agilon.
Q: How far along are you in renegotiating contracts, and what impact do you expect these renegotiations to have in 2024 and 2025?
A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) Most renegotiations focused on 2024 have been completed, with significant benefits already included in the guidance. The focus is now shifting towards 2025, with over a third of the book of business up for renewal, aiming for terms that enhance sustainability and performance.
Q: Can you provide an update on the older cohorts' progression towards the $150 to $200 PMPM Med margin range?
A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) Early in the year, but consistent efforts with partners to reduce variability and improve medical margins indicate that progress is on track with previous communications.
Q: How are decisions to exit unprofitable contracts being managed to ensure they do not negatively impact relationships with payers?
A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) Decisions to exit contracts are made jointly with partners and payers, focusing on mutual long-term benefits and sustainability. These are strategic decisions to enhance overall network performance and payer relationships.
Q: What trends in utilization were observed in the quarter, and were there improvements in any specific areas?
A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) The quarter saw elevated outpatient and Part B drug utilization, particularly in oncology. Inpatient utilization showed a decreasing trend from January through April, aligning with cautious trend assumptions.
Q: How do the strategic exits in Q2 work financially and operationally, and what benefits do they bring?
A: (Steven Jackson Sell - President, CEO & Director) Exits are effective within Q2, ending financial responsibilities from specified dates. These strategic moves are expected to bring over $10 million in economic benefits, offsetting negative developments from previous periods.
