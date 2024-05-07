Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record EBITDAR and Strategic Expansions

Unveiling robust financial performance and strategic insights, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) sets new records and outlines future growth plans.

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Property EBITDAR: All-time record of $647 million in Q1 2024.
  • Wynn Las Vegas EBITDAR: $246 million, up 6% year-on-year.
  • Wynn Las Vegas Revenue: $636.5 million, with an EBITDAR margin of 38.7%.
  • Encore Boston EBITDAR: $63 million, stable year-on-year.
  • Encore Boston Revenue: $217.8 million, with an EBITDAR margin of 29%.
  • Macau Operations EBITDAR: $339.6 million on $998.6 million revenue.
  • Macau EBITDA Margin: 34%, up from previous periods.
  • Global Cash and Revolver Availability: Nearly $4.2 billion as of March 31.
  • Dividend: $0.25 per share payable on May 31, 2024; Wynn Macau dividend reinstated at $0.075 per share.
  • CapEx: $97.7 million in the quarter, including various projects and maintenance.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced company-wide gross debt by approximately $1 billion over the past four quarters.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) reported all-time record property EBITDAR of $647 million in Q1 2024, demonstrating strong business momentum.
  • Wynn Las Vegas achieved a first quarter record with $246 million of adjusted property EBITDAR, up 6% year-on-year.
  • Encore Boston showed resilience with $63 million of EBITDAR despite poor weather and inflationary pressures, with record slot handle and strong hotel revenue growth.
  • In Macau, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) generated $340 million of EBITDAR, with mass drop per day in April increasing 30% versus April 2019.
  • The construction of Wynn Al Marjan in the UAE is progressing well, with significant advances expected to be reported later in the year.

Negative Points

  • Development across from Encore Boston Harbor has been put on hold due to failure to reach an agreement with local authorities on financial terms.
  • The competitive landscape in Macau remains intense, requiring continuous innovation and investment to maintain market share.
  • Operational expenses in Macau, although well managed, showed a sequential increase of 3%, indicating potential pressure on margins if not offset by revenue growth.
  • The regulatory and licensing structures in potential new markets like Thailand are still unclear, posing risks to future expansion plans.
  • While the company is exploring development opportunities in New York City and potentially Thailand, these are subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions that could affect their viability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Craig, could you characterize the competitive landscape in Macau now compared to last quarter?
A: Craig Scott Billings - CEO & Director, Wynn Resorts: Macau remains a competitive market. Our focus is on product and service to attract the best guests. Our competitive strength lies in our product and service, evident from our Q1 results and margins.

Q: Can you discuss the sequential improvement in the conversion of gross gaming revenues to casino revenues in Macau?
A: Craig Scott Billings - CEO & Director, Wynn Resorts: The improvement is largely due to the revamp of our loyalty program, giving customers choices in their reinvestment, affecting either contra revenue or OpEx. This isn't indicative of a systemic change in overall reinvestment.

Q: Regarding the Macau OpEx trajectory, how do you see expenses normalizing in the back half of the year?
A: Julie Mireille Cameron-Doe - CFO, Wynn Resorts: We've been disciplined with OpEx, managing it well below 2019 levels. We expect to maintain this discipline, with potential slight variations based on quarterly events and programming.

Q: How do you foresee handling the tough comps in Las Vegas as the year progresses?
A: Craig Scott Billings - CEO & Director, Wynn Resorts: Despite tougher comps, our pricing power remains strong, driven by our high-quality service and offerings. The current economic environment, with its high interest rates, supports strong EBITDA and discretionary free cash flow.

Q: Could you provide an update on the Al Marjan project in terms of regulatory approvals and construction progress?
A: Craig Scott Billings - CEO & Director, Wynn Resorts: The total budget for Al Marjan is around $4 billion, with our capital contribution estimated at $900 million. We are progressing with construction and expect to meet all regulatory requirements for operation.

Q: What would need to happen for Wynn to consider developing its excess land in Las Vegas?
A: Craig Scott Billings - CEO & Director, Wynn Resorts: Development decisions depend on various factors including macroeconomic conditions, borrowing costs, and other opportunities. Our current focus is on projects in the UAE, New York, and monitoring the situation in Thailand.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.