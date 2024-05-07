Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024 increased by 55% compared to the same quarter last year, demonstrating strong cost discipline and growth in cross-platform products.

Proximic by Comscore, the cross-platform activation business, saw a 75% growth in impressions serviced in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.

Revenue for the cross-platform product suite was up 28% in Q1 2024, indicating accelerating adoption.

Comscore received MRC accreditation for both local and national TV measurement and JIC certification as a transactable cross-platform currency, enhancing its market credibility.

Comscore is the only measurement company with MRC accreditation for both national and local TV measurement, positioning it uniquely in the industry.

Negative Points

Overall revenue was down 5% from the previous year in Q1 2024, indicating challenges in certain business areas.

Cross-platform solutions revenue decreased by 9.7% due to a decline in national TV revenue, reflecting pressures from major networks.

The integration of platform partnerships is taking longer than planned, causing delays in scaling and impacting revenue timing.

A significant portion of Q1 2024 revenue was from contracts signed in previous years, indicating potential volatility as the company transitions to more transactional revenue models.

The company faces ongoing challenges with syndicated digital renewals, which could impact future revenue stability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you break down or illustrate the confidence that you have in the guide here, considering the substantial ramp needed in the second half of the year?

A: Jonathan Carpenter, CEO of Comscore Inc, explained that the expected growth in the second half of the year is based on the acceleration of cross-platform integrations across programmatic environments. He highlighted that several platform integrations are currently in progress and will be ready to contribute to revenue acceleration in the second half. Additionally, political ad spend and improvements in syndicated digital churn metrics are expected to support this growth.

Q: How do you expect the new reporting segments to progress in 2024, particularly the research versus the syndicated audience or the content groups?

A: Jonathan Carpenter, CEO, stated that the syndicated audience business is expected to stabilize in the second half of the year as Comscore begins to anniversary legacy deals. He emphasized that the churn metrics in the syndicated digital business have improved, indicating a healthier renewal environment. The focus on cross-platform solutions, particularly Proximic and CCR, is expected to drive significant growth.

Q: Regarding the 75% growth in impressions for Proximic, does this correlate directly to revenue, and is it a leading indicator for future performance?

A: Jonathan Carpenter, CEO, clarified that while there is a mix shift, the 75% growth in impressions should be viewed as a leading indicator of how that part of the business is scaling. He mentioned that as the business leans into more ID-free solutions, the pricing component is expected to grow, positively impacting revenue recognition in that segment.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the decline in cross-platform solutions revenue, and how is this being addressed?

A: Mary Margaret Curry, CFO, noted that the decline in cross-platform solutions revenue was primarily due to lower national TV revenue, impacted by ad spend pressures and lower variable revenue related to cloud computing. The company is addressing these challenges by focusing on areas with growth potential, such as the movie business and cross-platform products, which continue to show robust growth.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance in Q1 and the outlook for the rest of the year?

A: Mary Margaret Curry, CFO, reported that total revenue for Q1 was down 5.2% year-over-year, with a notable decline in syndicated audience revenue. However, adjusted EBITDA was up 55.1%, reflecting effective cost management. For 2024, the company maintains its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, expecting revenue growth to build in the second half of the year.

Q: What strategic changes are being implemented in how Comscore reports its revenue and organizes its business segments?

A: Jonathan Carpenter, CEO, explained that starting from this quarter, Comscore will report revenue in two new solution groups: Content and Ad Measurement, and Research and Insights Solutions. This new structure aligns better with how the business is run and is intended to provide clearer insights into the company's operations and strategic direction.

