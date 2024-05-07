Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS, Financial) has a robust cash balance with zero outstanding debt, providing financial stability.

The company has successfully completed Phase 1 studies for ATI 2138, showing favorable pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, supporting its advancement into Phase 2.

ATI 2138 has demonstrated potential as a best-in-class dual inhibitor of ITK/JAK3, with promising preclinical efficacy in immune-inflammatory disease models.

The company is focusing on atopic dermatitis for its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study, leveraging ATI 2138's dual mechanism to potentially offer superior efficacy compared to existing treatments.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) is exploring strategic business development opportunities that could provide non-dilutive capital and enhance shareholder value.

Negative Points

A decline in cash from $182 million at year-end to $161 million in the first quarter, indicating significant cash use.

The company has faced challenges requiring cost-cutting measures and a reduction in force to manage expenses.

There are inherent risks in drug development, highlighted by the need for reevaluation of ATI 2138's indication selection, which can lead to delays and increased costs.

The competitive landscape in atopic dermatitis treatment is evolving, with many players exploring similar pathways, which could impact the potential market share and profitability of ATI 2138.

Regulatory risks associated with the development of new drugs, including potential concerns about safety profiles and the need for extensive clinical trials to establish efficacy and safety.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the synergistic or additive effects of ITK and JAK3 in your preclinical models?

A: Neal Walker, President and CEO of Aclaris Therapeutics, explained that the combination of inhibiting JAK3 and boosting with ITK, particularly in conditions like atopic dermatitis where ITK targets Th2 effects, is expected to produce a more robust effect. This hypothesis has been supported by preclinical models, and the upcoming proof-of-concept study will further investigate this through pharmacodynamic markers.

Q: What is the rationale behind selecting the 10 mg BID dose for the Phase 2a study of ATI 2138?

A: Joseph Monahan, Chief Scientific Officer, stated that the 10 mg BID dose was chosen based on preclinical disease model data and clinical exposure comparisons with other drugs. This dose provides equivalent potency at C-max as other treatments and offers significant exposure and potency against ITK and JAK3.

Q: What are the expected efficacy goals for the Phase 2a study in atopic dermatitis?

A: Neal Walker mentioned that the main objective is to demonstrate a significant treatment effect, ideally surpassing the efficacy of current market JAK inhibitors. The study aims to achieve a high responder rate across various measures.

Q: Can you compare the efficacy of ATI 2138 with other selective JAK1 inhibitors in preclinical models?

A: Neal Walker highlighted that ATI 2138's differentiation comes from its dual mechanism of ITK and JAK3 inhibition, which is expected to provide an additive effect and potentially outperform selective JAK1 inhibitors.

Q: What is the rationale for using an open-label design in the Phase 2a trial?

A: Neal Walker explained that an open-label design facilitates faster enrollment and data collection in a competitive environment, allowing for a cost-effective and speedy evaluation of the drug's efficacy.

Q: How does ATI 2138 differ from Pfizer's compound, and what are the implications for safety profiles?

A: Joseph Monahan clarified that while both ATI 2138 and Pfizer's compound are covalent inhibitors targeting similar pathways, ATI 2138 is potent on both ITK and JAK3, providing a balanced inhibition, whereas Pfizer's compound is more biased towards JAK3. This could potentially lead to different safety and efficacy profiles.

Q: What are the financial projections for Aclaris following the restructuring and focus on ATI 2138?

A: Kevin Balthaser, CFO, noted that Aclaris has a strong balance sheet with significant cash reserves and minimal debt, which positions the company well to pursue its strategic initiatives and further clinical development without substantial financial strain.

