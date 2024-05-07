Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Operating margin dollars grew significantly by 139% or $15 million, driven by lower inventory write-offs, more paid subscribers, and higher sales of connected machines.

Platform revenues increased by 3% due to growth in paid subscribers.

Introduced a special dividend of $0.4 per share and a recurring semi-annual dividend of $0.1 per share, alongside a new $50 million stock repurchase program, reflecting confidence in sustainable profitability.

Launched new marketing campaigns and promotional strategies to drive user engagement and machine sales.

Reported a 116% year-over-year increase in net income and maintained a strong cash position with $282 million in cash and cash equivalents, remaining debt-free.

Negative Points

Overall sales dropped by 8% year-on-year, indicating challenges in maintaining revenue growth.

Products revenue declined by 15%, with a significant 26% decrease in accessories and materials sales due to competitive pressures and lower user engagement.

Engagement erosion among large user cohorts from 2020 and 2021, with a noted decline in 90-day engaged users from 3.7 million in Q1 2023 to 3.5 million in Q1 2024.

International revenue declined by 3%, with specific challenges in the UK and EU central regions due to macroeconomic pressures.

Anticipated continued sales pressure on the product segment and no expected positive Q2 revenue growth year-over-year, with potential full-year decline.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Total number of engaged users fell both sequentially and year over year. Can you give us details on initiatives to increase engagement and when do you expect to see that materialize?

A: Ashish Arora - CEO, Cricut Inc: Engagement is crucial, and we're focusing on improving the onboarding experience and ensuring users have a positive initial experience. We're also enhancing our educational content and personalization features to inspire users. We're seeing some positive results from these initiatives, and we believe these efforts will eventually reverse the declining trend in engagement.

Q: International revenue declined for the second consecutive quarter, particularly in the UK and EU. Can you discuss the macro trends there and how engagement differs by region?

A: Kimball Shill - CFO, Cricut Inc: The decline in international revenue, especially in the UK and EU, is due to macroeconomic pressures similar to those in North America, but more pronounced. Engagement varies by country depending on the stage of market maturity, but overall trends are similar to the US.

Q: What type of margin profile do you see for the hard goods product segment going forward, both short term and long term?

A: Kimball Shill - CFO, Cricut Inc: We expect platform margins to remain stable, and product margins to improve throughout the year. Our promotional strategies and increased marketing spend will impact margins, but we aim to maintain them around last year's levels.

Q: Can you discuss retailer trends around sell-in and sell-out, especially any restocking efforts and consumer response?

A: Kimball Shill - CFO, Cricut Inc: Sell-out continued to outpace sell-in, although at a reduced rate compared to last year. Machine sales were up 8% year over year as some retailers began restocking. However, inventory levels during promotions were still lower than desired, affecting sales potential.

Q: Accessories and materials continue to be weak. What is the trajectory of this business, and what changes might alter this trend?

A: Kimball Shill - CFO, Cricut Inc: The accessories and materials segment faces challenges from lower engagement and increased competition. We've launched new products like Cricket value vinyl to compete more effectively online. Improvements in engagement and competitive pricing will be key to turning this segment around.

Q: With strong free cash flow generation, why not increase spending on marketing or pursue inorganic growth opportunities to reverse declines?

A: Kimball Shill - CFO, Cricut Inc: We are focused on profitable growth and are investing responsibly in marketing. We monitor the effectiveness of our spending closely and adjust as needed to ensure long-term profitability and growth.

