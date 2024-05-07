May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Innodata first-quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Amy Agress, General Counsel at Innodata. You may begin.
Amy Agress - Innodata Inc - Senior Vice President and General Counsel
Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today are Jack Abuhoff, CEO of Innodata; and Marissa Espineli, Interim CFO. Also on the call today is Aneeseh Pendharkar, Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development. We'll hear from Jack first, who will provide perspective about the business, and then Marissa will follow with a review of our results for the first quarter. We'll then take your questions.
Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and
Q1 2024 Innodata Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...