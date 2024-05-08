United Parks & Resorts Inc. Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amidst Operational Challenges in Q1 2024

Record Adjusted EBITDA Achieved Despite Weather Impacts and Attendance Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Attendance: Reached 3.5 million guests, marking a 2.1% increase year-over-year.
  • Total Revenue: Achieved a record $297.4 million, up 1.4% from the previous year.
  • Net Loss: Improved to $11.2 million, a 32% decrease in losses compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Set a new record at $79.2 million, an increase of 9.3% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Initiated a new $500 million program, repurchasing approximately $100.8 million worth of shares to date.
  • Strategic Financial Movements: Raised a $380.0 million add-on to existing Term B-2 Loans and redeemed $227.5 million in senior secured notes.
  • Animal Rescue Efforts: Aided 173 animals in need during the quarter, with over 41,000 animals helped historically.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS, Financial), a prominent player in the U.S. leisure industry, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company, known for operating major theme parks like SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, reported a slight revenue increase and a significant improvement in net losses compared to the same period last year.

1788159912501735424.png

Financial Performance Overview

In Q1 2024, United Parks & Resorts Inc. achieved a record $297.4 million in total revenue, marking a 1.4% increase year-over-year. This growth was primarily driven by a 2.1% rise in attendance, welcoming approximately 3.5 million guests. Despite these gains, the company recorded a net loss of $11.2 million, which, while still a loss, represents a $5.3 million improvement from Q1 2023. Notably, Adjusted EBITDA reached a new high of $79.2 million, up 9.3% from the previous year, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiencies.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Challenges

CEO Marc Swanson highlighted the mixed effects of seasonal events and weather conditions on attendance. The shift of the Easter holiday provided a temporary boost, which was largely offset by adverse weather, particularly in the Florida parks. Despite these challenges, the company saw a 4.0% increase in in-park per capita spending, excluding certain one-time revenues, marking the 16th consecutive quarter of growth in this metric.

Swanson also outlined the company's proactive strategies, including the introduction of new attractions across various parks and a robust $500 million share repurchase program, underscoring a strong commitment to shareholder returns. The company's forward-looking statements were optimistic, anticipating continued revenue growth and operational improvements in 2024.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

United Parks & Resorts Inc. is not just about entertainment; its conservation efforts are notable, with over 41,000 animals rescued historically. Looking ahead, the company is excited about its lineup for 2024, including several new rides and attractions like the Catapult Falls at SeaWorld San Antonio and the Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando.

Financially, the company is strategically managing its capital structure, evidenced by a significant add-on to its existing Term B-2 Loans and the redemption of senior secured notes. These moves are aimed at optimizing the company's debt profile and enhancing financial flexibility.

Investor and Analyst Insights

From an investment perspective, the company's ability to maintain a trajectory of modest revenue growth while significantly improving its Adjusted EBITDA and reducing net losses is commendable. The strategic share repurchases reflect management's confidence in the business and its commitment to delivering shareholder value. Investors and analysts will likely watch closely how the new attractions and operational strategies translate into financial performance in the upcoming high season.

For more detailed information and to follow United Parks & Resorts Inc.'s progress throughout 2024, visit their investor relations website at www.UnitedParksInvestors.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United Parks & Resorts Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.