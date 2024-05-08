Wolverine World Wide Exceeds First Quarter Revenue and Earnings Expectations

Record Gross Margin Highlights Strong Start to 2024 Despite Revenue Decline

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported Q1 2024 revenue of $394.9 million, exceeding estimates of $360.43 million.
  • Gross Margin: Achieved a record gross margin of 45.9%, significantly surpassing the previous year's 39.4%.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Posted $0.05, above the estimated $0.01, reflecting a decrease from the previous year's $0.11.
  • Inventory Reduction: Successfully reduced inventory by approximately 51.2% year-over-year, aligning with strategic balance sheet strengthening.
  • Net Debt: Decreased net debt to $685 million, down $380 million from the previous year, indicating effective debt management.
  • Full-Year Outlook: Adjusted full-year revenue expectations range from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion, with a projected gross margin increase of 460 basis points from 2023.
  • Operational Efficiency: Improved operational efficiency with a 10.3% reduction in adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW, Financial) announced a significant start to the year with its first quarter results surpassing expectations in both revenue and earnings, as detailed in its 8-K filing. The company, a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories, reported a total revenue of $394.9 million, a decline of 34.1% year-over-year but still above analyst expectations of $360.43 million.

1788160412043341824.png

Wolverine World Wide's financial resilience was underscored by a record gross margin of 45.9%, a significant improvement from the previous year's 39.4%. This increase was attributed to lower supply chain costs and a favorable distribution channel mix among other factors. Despite the revenue decline, these results reflect a robust execution of the company's strategic initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and profitability.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Rockford, Michigan, Wolverine World Wide operates under various segments with the Active Group being its largest revenue generator. The company's portfolio includes popular brands like Merrell®, Saucony®, and Sweaty Betty®. Over its 140-year history, Wolverine World Wide has built a reputation for innovation and quality, catering to a global audience in over 170 countries.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The first quarter saw a challenging environment with significant revenue declines across all segments. The Active Group, which includes Merrell and Saucony, saw a 24.9% decrease in revenue. Despite these challenges, the company's strategic focus on direct-to-consumer channels and international markets mitigated greater losses, showcasing the resilience of its diversified business model.

Operating margin turned negative to (0.8)% from last year's 7.6%, primarily due to the revenue decline and ongoing strategic investments. However, adjusted operating margin showed a lesser decline, demonstrating effective cost management and operational adjustments.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

President and CEO Chris Hufnagel highlighted the progress in the company's turnaround efforts, emphasizing the strategic moves to optimize the brand portfolio and enhance operational efficiencies. The sale of non-core businesses like the Sperry and Keds brands has allowed the company to streamline operations and focus on its highest potential areas.

For the full year 2024, Wolverine World Wide has adjusted its revenue outlook to $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion, reflecting changes from new licensing models and recent divestitures. The company also anticipates continued margin improvements with an operating margin projection of approximately 5.7% and an adjusted operating margin of about 7.0%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The company ended the quarter with $169.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and reduced its net debt by $55 million since the year-end 2023. Inventory levels were also significantly reduced, aligning with the company's strategy to improve its balance sheet and cash flow positions in preparation for future growth initiatives.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Despite the mixed financial results, Wolverine World Wide's strategic adjustments and operational improvements have positioned it well for future profitability. The company's focus on high-margin businesses and growth in direct-to-consumer sales are pivotal in navigating the current challenging market conditions.

Investors and analysts will likely watch closely how these strategies unfold in upcoming quarters, particularly the company's ability to maintain margin improvements and manage operational costs effectively.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results and current business trends, which will be accessible under the "Investor Relations" tab at www.wolverineworldwide.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wolverine World Wide Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.