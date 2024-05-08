R1 RCM Inc. (RCM, Financial), a leader in technology-driven solutions for healthcare financial performance and patient experience, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company announced these details in its 8-K filing on May 8, 2024.

R1 RCM Inc. is renowned for its comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM, Financial) services, which significantly boost the operating margins and cash flows of healthcare providers while improving satisfaction across patients, physicians, and staff. The majority of the company's revenue stems from operational fees.

Financial Performance Overview

For Q1 2024, R1 RCM reported a revenue of $603.9 million, marking a 10.7% increase from $545.6 million in the same quarter the previous year, and surpassing the estimated revenue of $611.93 million. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a GAAP net loss of $35.1 million, a significant drop from a net income of $1.6 million in Q1 2023. This loss was primarily due to the financial impacts of the Change Healthcare cyberattack and a customer bankruptcy, which affected both revenue and adjusted EBITDA by $9.5 million.

The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $152.2 million, up from $142.2 million year-over-year, reflecting the robustness of R1’s operational framework even amidst challenges. The company's CEO, Lee Rivas, highlighted the resilience of their technology platform and the strategic onboarding of their largest new customer during the quarter.

Updated 2024 Financial Outlook

Looking forward, R1 RCM has adjusted its 2024 revenue projections to between $2.60 billion and $2.64 billion, with an expected GAAP operating income ranging from $85 million to $105 million and adjusted EBITDA between $625 million and $650 million. These adjustments account for ongoing impacts from the cyberattack and increased operational costs aimed at bolstering customer support.

Detailed Financial Metrics

The balance sheet shows a solid position with total assets increasing to $5.795 billion from $4.960 billion at the end of 2023. This increase is supported by significant growth in intangible assets and goodwill, reflecting recent acquisitions and investments in technology. The company's liabilities also rose primarily due to long-term debt, which stands at $2.190 billion, up from $1.571 billion at the end of 2023.

From the cash flow perspective, R1 RCM generated $46.7 million in net cash from operating activities, a slight decrease from $54.7 million in the prior year's comparable period. The company also faced substantial cash outflows from investing activities, primarily due to the acquisition of Acclara, totaling $698.4 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Positioning

R1 RCM’s strategic initiatives continue to focus on enhancing their technology roadmap and aligning closely with customer business needs. The company is poised to leverage its scalable solutions to further penetrate the healthcare market, aiming to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences across its client base.

Overall, while the net loss in Q1 2024 poses challenges, R1 RCM's revenue growth and strategic positioning suggest a resilient model capable of navigating market volatilities and capitalizing on long-term growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.

