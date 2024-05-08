Genie Energy Ltd. Reports Record First Quarter Revenue and Gross Profit for 2024

Despite Challenges, Strategic Repurchases and Solar Project Advancements Highlight Strong Quarter

Summary
  • Revenue: Reached $119.7 million, up 13.7% year-over-year, marking a record first quarter.
  • Gross Profit: Climbed to $33.8 million, also a record for a first quarter.
  • Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders: Totaled $8.1 million, a decrease of 43.1% from the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.30, down from $0.54 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Amounted to $11.7 million, a slight decrease of 5.6% from the prior year.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased 250,000 shares of Class B Common Stock for $4.1 million during the quarter.
  • Dividend: Announced a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 20, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE, Financial), a prominent player in the retail and renewable energy sectors, disclosed its first-quarter financial results for 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported a significant increase in revenue to $119.7 million and a gross profit of $33.8 million, both setting new records for the first quarter. Despite a robust performance in revenue and gross profit, the company faced a decrease in net income compared to the previous year.

Company Overview

Genie Energy operates primarily through two segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE) and Genie Renewables (GREW). GRE focuses on energy resale to residential and commercial customers in the Eastern and Midwestern U.S., while GREW manages investments in solar energy projects and services. The majority of Genie's revenue is generated from the GRE segment.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The first quarter saw Genie Energy achieving a net income of $8.1 million, with earnings per diluted share (EPS) at $0.30, down from $14.3 million and $0.54 respectively in the previous year. This decline was partly due to the absence of a $3.2 million tax credit and $3.0 million from discontinued operations that buoyed the previous year's results. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $11.7 million, a slight decrease from $12.4 million in the prior year.

Despite these challenges, Genie Energy's strategic initiatives, including the repurchase of 250,000 shares of its Class B Common Stock and the continuation of its quarterly dividend, underscored a strong commitment to shareholder value. The company declared a dividend of $0.075 per share payable on May 31, 2024.

Detailed Financial Performance

Genie Retail Energy posted a revenue increase of 10.9% to $112.5 million, driven by higher meter counts and electricity consumption, though partially offset by lower energy prices. However, income from operations for GRE dipped by 13.4% to $14.2 million. Genie Renewables also saw a significant revenue jump by 86.9% to $7.2 million, propelled by milestones in third-party solar projects and revenue from newly operational solar projects.

Cash and cash equivalents, along with marketable securities, stood strong at $162.4 million. The company's total assets were reported at $328.3 million, with liabilities at $148.9 million, and a healthy working capital of $127.2 million.

Operational and Market Outlook

CEO Michael Stein highlighted the impact of stable energy markets and a robust retail customer base on the company's performance. He also noted significant progress in the company-owned solar project pipeline, with new projects moving to the construction phase. Looking forward, Genie Energy aims to enhance operational efficiency and continue its shareholder returns through dividends and stock repurchases.

Genie Energy's management will further discuss these results and provide more insights into the company's strategy and outlook in a conference call with investors.

This comprehensive performance, marked by strategic asset management and expansion in renewable ventures, positions Genie Energy well in the competitive energy market, despite some fluctuations in net income and operational income.

For more detailed information, visit the Investors section of the Genie Energy website or access the full earnings report and financial statements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Genie Energy Ltd for further details.

