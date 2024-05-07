On May 7, 2024, International Money Express Inc (IMXI, Financial), a leading provider of omnichannel money transfer services to Latin America and the Caribbean, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported a revenue of $150.4 million, which not only represents a 3.5% increase from the previous year but also surpasses the analyst's expectation of $151.95 million. Additionally, IMXI achieved a net income of $12.1 million and an EPS of $0.35, closely aligning with the estimated EPS of $0.40.

International Money Express Inc, established in 1994, operates primarily within the USA to the Latin America and the Caribbean corridor, providing essential services such as wire transfers and money orders. The majority of the company's revenue stems from these services, supplemented by foreign exchange and cash checking offerings.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Achievements

The first quarter of 2024 saw IMXI not only increase its revenue but also expand its customer base and transaction volume, indicative of robust operational health and market penetration. The number of unique active customers rose by 3.0% to 4.2 million, contributing to a 4.8% increase in money transfer transactions totaling 13.5 million. This customer engagement led to a principal amount of $5.5 billion being transferred, marking a 2.6% growth.

IMXI's strategic acquisitions, such as i-Transfer in Europe, have bolstered its revenue streams and expanded its global footprint. The company's focus on an omnichannel strategy, enhancing both digital and physical presence, has been pivotal in driving growth. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $25.4 million, up by 5.5%, reflecting efficient operational management and strategic spending.

Challenges and Operational Costs

Despite the positive revenue and customer growth, IMXI faced increased operational costs, including higher service charges from agents and banks, which grew albeit at a slower pace than revenue. The company also incurred significant expenses related to the relocation to a new U.S. headquarters in February 2024, which impacted net income. Additionally, depreciation and amortization expenses increased, tied to assets brought into service following the move.

Interest expenses also saw an uptick, primarily due to the financial adjustments associated with the new headquarters and ongoing technological investments. However, these costs were partially offset by the benefits accrued from the company's stock repurchase program, which saw 949,476 shares bought back during the quarter.

Future Outlook and Investor Confidence

Looking ahead, International Money Express has reiterated its full-year guidance for 2024, projecting revenues between $681.0 million and $701.8 million and an adjusted diluted EPS range of $2.13 to $2.31. The company also anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be between $124.0 million and $127.7 million, reflecting confidence in sustained operational efficiency and profitability.

In the second quarter of 2024, IMXI expects to generate revenue between $171.5 million and $176.8 million and forecasts an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.54 to $0.58. These projections underscore the company's strategic initiatives aimed at maximizing efficiency and optimizing cost structures across its operations.

International Money Express remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic growth initiatives, operational excellence, and robust financial management. As the company continues to navigate the complexities of the global money transfer market, its focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions positions it well for sustained growth and profitability.

