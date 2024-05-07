International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Q1 Earnings: Aligns with EPS Projections and Surpasses Revenue Forecasts

Robust Performance Driven by Strategic Initiatives and Market Expansion

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $150.4 million, a 3.5% increase year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $151.95 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $12.1 million, up 2.9% from the previous year, falling below the estimated $13.86 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.35, marking a 12.9% increase, but below the estimated $0.40.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased by 13.2% to $0.43 per share, exceeding the estimate of adjusted EPS.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew by 5.5% to $25.4 million, driven by robust operating results and strategic acquisitions.
  • Customer Growth: Unique active customers rose by 3.0% to 4.2 million, supporting a 4.8% increase in money transfer transactions.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased 949,476 shares for $20.1 million, reflecting confidence in ongoing financial health and shareholder value enhancement.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, International Money Express Inc (IMXI, Financial), a leading provider of omnichannel money transfer services to Latin America and the Caribbean, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported a revenue of $150.4 million, which not only represents a 3.5% increase from the previous year but also surpasses the analyst's expectation of $151.95 million. Additionally, IMXI achieved a net income of $12.1 million and an EPS of $0.35, closely aligning with the estimated EPS of $0.40.

1788175803335471104.png

International Money Express Inc, established in 1994, operates primarily within the USA to the Latin America and the Caribbean corridor, providing essential services such as wire transfers and money orders. The majority of the company's revenue stems from these services, supplemented by foreign exchange and cash checking offerings.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Achievements

The first quarter of 2024 saw IMXI not only increase its revenue but also expand its customer base and transaction volume, indicative of robust operational health and market penetration. The number of unique active customers rose by 3.0% to 4.2 million, contributing to a 4.8% increase in money transfer transactions totaling 13.5 million. This customer engagement led to a principal amount of $5.5 billion being transferred, marking a 2.6% growth.

IMXI's strategic acquisitions, such as i-Transfer in Europe, have bolstered its revenue streams and expanded its global footprint. The company's focus on an omnichannel strategy, enhancing both digital and physical presence, has been pivotal in driving growth. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $25.4 million, up by 5.5%, reflecting efficient operational management and strategic spending.

Challenges and Operational Costs

Despite the positive revenue and customer growth, IMXI faced increased operational costs, including higher service charges from agents and banks, which grew albeit at a slower pace than revenue. The company also incurred significant expenses related to the relocation to a new U.S. headquarters in February 2024, which impacted net income. Additionally, depreciation and amortization expenses increased, tied to assets brought into service following the move.

Interest expenses also saw an uptick, primarily due to the financial adjustments associated with the new headquarters and ongoing technological investments. However, these costs were partially offset by the benefits accrued from the company's stock repurchase program, which saw 949,476 shares bought back during the quarter.

Future Outlook and Investor Confidence

Looking ahead, International Money Express has reiterated its full-year guidance for 2024, projecting revenues between $681.0 million and $701.8 million and an adjusted diluted EPS range of $2.13 to $2.31. The company also anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be between $124.0 million and $127.7 million, reflecting confidence in sustained operational efficiency and profitability.

In the second quarter of 2024, IMXI expects to generate revenue between $171.5 million and $176.8 million and forecasts an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.54 to $0.58. These projections underscore the company's strategic initiatives aimed at maximizing efficiency and optimizing cost structures across its operations.

International Money Express remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic growth initiatives, operational excellence, and robust financial management. As the company continues to navigate the complexities of the global money transfer market, its focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions positions it well for sustained growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from International Money Express Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.