Q1 2024 Geo Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's discussion of the GEO Group's first quarter 2024 earnings results. With us today are George Zoley, Executive Chairman of the Board; Brian Evans, Chief Executive Officer; Wayne Calabrese, President and Chief Operating Officer; Shayn March, acting Chief Financial Officer; and James Black, President of GEO Secure Services.



This morning, we will discuss our first quarter results as well as our outlook. We will conclude the call with a question-and-answer session. This conference call is also being webcast live on our investor website at investors.geogroup.com. Today, we will discuss non-GAAP basis information. A reconciliation from non