1st-Quarter Contest: Guess Which Stocks Buffett Bought

GuruFocus hosts a contest every quarter in which people can guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.

The first-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick ONLY THREE stocks you think he purchased between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2024 and post them into the “comments” section below this article. Submissions with greater than or less than three guesses will be disqualified.

Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does NOT include, however, the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial). Further, it does not include additions to the Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY, Financial) and Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA, Financial)(LSXMK, Financial) stakes as these trades were previously disclosed

Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian's highly rated book, “Invest Like a Guru.”

Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett's equity portfolio of first-quarter buys and sells on or around May 15. We'll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Berkshire added to its holdings of Chevron Corp. (CVX, Financial), Occidental and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI, Financial).

On the sell side, the conglomerate divested of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI, Financial), Markel Group Inc. (MKL, Financial), StoneCo Ltd. (STNE, Financial) and Globe Life Inc. (GL, Financial). Among the positions reduced were Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial) and HP Inc. (HPQ, Financial).

For more inspiration, see Buffett's portfolio here.

Good luck!