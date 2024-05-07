On May 7, 2024, Sharon Barner, Vice President - Chief Administrative Officer of Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial), sold 3,880 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 18,380 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) is a global power leader that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions, and electrical power generation systems.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cummins Inc were priced at $286.86, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $39.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 21.25, below the industry median of 23.785, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

The GF Value of Cummins Inc is estimated at $291.58, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, Cummins Inc has experienced more insider selling than buying, with 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This could indicate various strategic decisions by the insiders, reflecting their individual financial planning or perspectives on the stock's valuation.

Investors and stakeholders in Cummins Inc may consider monitoring insider transactions along with broader market analyses to better understand the stock's performance and intrinsic value.

