On May 6, 2024, Keith Alexander, Director at Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Amazon.com Inc operates as an online retailer and provides services through various websites. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices. It offers a range of products and services through its Websites. Amazon.com Inc is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

The shares were sold at a price of $186.22 each, totaling $186,220. Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year includes 1,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $1.96 trillion. Amazon.com Inc's price-earnings ratio is 52.66, which is above the industry median of 17.78.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Amazon.com Inc is $155.52 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 74 insider sells for Amazon.com Inc. This pattern of transactions suggests a trend where insiders are more inclined to sell shares than purchase them.

