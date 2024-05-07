Director Sheri Rhodes Sells Shares of FormFactor Inc (FORM)

On May 7, 2024, Sheri Rhodes, Director at FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), sold 13,319 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. This transaction occurred at a price of $56.02 per share.

FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) specializes in providing essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely on FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge.

The market cap of FormFactor Inc stands at $4.35 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 42.53, which is above the industry median of 31.51, indicating a higher valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FormFactor Inc is estimated at $33.28 per share, making the current price of $56.02 significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,319 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for FormFactor Inc shows a trend of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

This recent transaction continues the trend of insider sells at FormFactor Inc, suggesting that insiders might perceive the stock's current market valuation as high.

