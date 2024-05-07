Director Sheri Rhodes Sells Shares of FormFactor Inc (FORM)

On May 7, 2024, Sheri Rhodes, Director at FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), sold 13,319 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. This transaction occurred at a price of $56.02 per share.

FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) specializes in providing essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely on FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge.

The market cap of FormFactor Inc stands at $4.35 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 42.53, which is above the industry median of 31.51, indicating a higher valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FormFactor Inc is estimated at $33.28 per share, making the current price of $56.02 significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,319 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for FormFactor Inc shows a trend of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

This recent transaction continues the trend of insider sells at FormFactor Inc, suggesting that insiders might perceive the stock's current market valuation as high.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

