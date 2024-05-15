On May 6, 2024, Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer Lande La of The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC, Financial) executed a sale of 10,140 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

The Kraft Heinz Co, a prominent player in the global food and beverage industry, manufactures and markets a wide range of products including condiments, sauces, and snacks. The company aims to provide high-quality, great-tasting, and nutritious foods for consumers worldwide.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 67,034 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at The Kraft Heinz Co, where there have been 7 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Co were priced at $35.95 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $43.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.67, which is below both the industry median of 18.865 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, The Kraft Heinz Co is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, based on a GF Value of $37.82. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

