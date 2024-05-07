On May 7, 2024, Sean Windeatt, the Chief Operating Officer of BGC Group Inc (BGC, Financial), executed a sale of 158,449 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

BGC Group Inc operates in the financial services sector, providing brokerage services to the financial and real estate markets. The company facilitates the trade of a wide range of financial instruments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 158,449 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale represents the only insider sell activity for the company over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of BGC Group Inc were priced at $8.74. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.39 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of BGC Group Inc stands at 73.92, significantly above both the industry median of 19.27 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of BGC Group Inc is estimated at $5.59 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.56.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

