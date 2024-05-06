On May 6, 2024, David Roberts, President and Director of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT, Financial), sold 5,025 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 5,025 shares sold.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc is a global provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products that provide solutions to vascular surgeons.

The shares were sold at a price of $75.62, valuing the transaction at approximately $380,065.50. Following this transaction, the market cap of LeMaitre Vascular Inc stands at $1.683 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company is 49.67, which is above the industry median of 30.22. This ratio is also higher than the company's historical median, indicating a premium valuation compared to its earnings.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of LeMaitre Vascular Inc is estimated at $62.27 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells at LeMaitre Vascular Inc, indicating a trend of insider sales.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with critical data points for monitoring LeMaitre Vascular Inc's stock performance and insider sentiment.

