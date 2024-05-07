On May 7, 2024, Scott Sparks, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX, Financial), sold 12,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 42,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc operates as an offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The company's services are crucial for the development, production, and maintenance of oil and natural gas properties in deepwater areas.

The shares were sold at a price of $11.44, valuing the transaction at approximately $137,280. This sale occurred when the stock was deemed Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. The GF Value of $9.92 is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $1.76 billion as of the latest trading price.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and five insider sells at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase new ones.

