On May 6, 2024, Felicia Hendrix, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial), purchased 16,157 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This acquisition increases the total number of shares owned by Hendrix to 27,319 over the past year, with no recorded sales of shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc operates as a diversified gaming and entertainment company. It owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company's portfolio includes several gaming and racing properties across the United States.

The insider transaction history for PENN Entertainment Inc shows a trend of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 5 insider buys and 3 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of PENN Entertainment Inc were trading at $15.47. This pricing sets the market cap of the company at approximately $2.39 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of PENN Entertainment Inc is estimated at $37.04 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

The insider's recent purchase could signal a belief in the company's undervalued status or potential for future growth. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's prospects from those who know the business best.

