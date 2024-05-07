On May 7, 2024, Richard Bynum, Executive Vice President of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC, Financial), sold 850 shares of the company. The transaction was filed as per the SEC Filing.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company offers retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking services among other financial products.

The shares were sold at a price of $155.87, valuing the transaction at approximately $132,489.50. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at 0 shares.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 850 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history over the last year shows 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells.

The current market cap of PNC Financial Services Group Inc is approximately $62.55 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.20, which is above the industry median of 9.505.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $173.12, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as a gauge of the company's financial health and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.