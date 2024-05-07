On May 7, 2024, Thomas Parnell, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial), sold 908 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 908 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial) specializes in producing engineered products and services for infrastructure, and irrigation equipment for agriculture. The company operates globally, providing products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity.

The shares were sold at a price of $249.64, valuing the transaction at approximately $226,719.52. This sale occurred when the stock's market cap was approximately $5.12 billion, with a price-earnings ratio of 33.46, which is above the industry median of 12.7.

According to the GF Value assessment, Valmont Industries Inc is considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $292.61, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The insider transaction history for Valmont Industries Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with three insider sells in the same period, suggesting a trend of insider selling.

This insider activity occurs amidst a valuation context where the stock's price metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are considered in determining the GF Value. The GF Value is influenced by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The sale by Thomas Parnell provides an insight into insider sentiment at a time when the stock is seen as modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus metrics.

