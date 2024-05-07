On May 7, 2024, Lisa Earnhardt, Executive Vice President of Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial), sold 22,852 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 8, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare products. The company operates in segments including diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals, and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 23,546 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. This sale is part of a broader trend observed at Abbott Laboratories, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories were trading at $106.25 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $182.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 32.69, which is above the industry median of 30.22.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99, based on a GF Value of $107.01. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

