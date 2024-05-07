On May 7, 2024, Edward Basile, Director at TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial), sold 7,157 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

TransMedics Group Inc is a medical technology company focused on developing products that improve the viability and functionality of organs for transplant. The company's innovative Organ Care System (OCS) allows for organs to be kept in a near-physiologic state during transport, potentially increasing the success rate of transplants.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 14,314 shares, with no recorded purchases. This sale is part of a broader trend observed at TransMedics Group Inc, where there have been 38 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of TransMedics Group Inc were priced at $129.98 on the day of the sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $4.19 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, contribute to the GF Value of $206.15. With the current stock price, TransMedics Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63, indicating that the stock might be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

