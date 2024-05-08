Q3 2024 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 12:45PM GMT

Jack Henry Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



Vance Sherard - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Alan. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Jack Henry Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today is David Foss, Board Chair and CEO; Mimi Carsley, CFO and Treasurer; and Greg Adelson, President and COO.



After my opening remarks, I will turn the call over to Dave for his comments on our business and the industry. After Dave concludes his comments, Greg will discuss our recent strategic benchmark survey, recent success metrics for multiple solutions, our strategic focus on AI plus other key initiatives.



Mimi will then provide commentary around the financial results and updated guidance included in the press release issued yesterday that is