Q1 2024 United Parks & Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the United Parks & Resorts First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Stroud, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Matthew V. Stroud - United Parks & Resorts Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to United Parks & Resorts First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being webcast and recorded. A press release was issued this morning and is available on our Investor Relations website at wwwunitedparksinvestors.com. Replay information for this call can be found in the press release and will be available on our website following the call.



Joining me this morning are Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Forrester, Interim