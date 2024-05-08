Q2 2024 Valvoline Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Valvoline's 2Q 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Elliot, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand over to Elizabeth Russell, the floor is yours. Please go ahead.



Elizabeth Russell -



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Valvoline's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call and Webcast.This morning, Valvoline released results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024. This presentation should be viewed in conjunction with that earnings release, a copy of which is available on our Investor Relations website at investors.valvoline.com.



Please note that these results are preliminary until we file our Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On this morning's call is Lori Flees, our CEO and President; and Mary Meixelsperger, our CFO. As shown on Slide 2, any of our remarks today that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions as of the date of this presentation and are