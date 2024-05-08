Q1 2024 Enerflex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to our first quarter of 2024 earnings call. With me today are Marc Rossiter, President and CEO; Preet Dhindsa, SVP and CFO; and Ben Park, Vice President, Corporate Controller.



During today's call, our prepared remarks will focus on 3 key areas: first, the strong operational performance of the business during Q1 and our outlook for the balance of 2024. Second, an update on the modularized cryogenic natural gas processing facility in the Middle East that Enerflex has been constructing for a client partner; and third, our progress on near- and long-term strategic priorities.



Before I turn it over to Marc, I'll remind everyone that