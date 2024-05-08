Q1 2024 Louisiana-Pacific Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Aaron Howald - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss LP's results for the first quarter of 2024 as well as our updated outlook. My name is Aaron Howald, and I am LP's Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development.



With me this morning are Brad Southern, LP's Chief Executive Officer; and Alan Haughie, LP's Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will take one round of questions. During this morning's call, we will refer to a presentation that has been posted to LP's IR web page, which is investor.lpcorp.com. Our 8-K filing, earnings press release and other materials are also available