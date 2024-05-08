Q1 2024 SmartRent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. We'd like to welcome you to today's conference. This is the SmartRent Q1 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to start our call and turn our call over to Kristen Lee, General Counsel for SmartRent. Kristen, you may begin.



Kristen Lee - SmartRent Inc - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary



Hello, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Kristen Lee, General Counsel for SmartRent. I'm joined today by Lucas Haldeman, Chairman and CEO; and Daryl Stemm, CFO, who will be taking you through our financial results as well as discussing guidance. Before the market opened today, we issued our earnings release and filed our 10-Q with the SEC, both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, smartrent.com.



Before I turn the call over to Lucas, I would like to remind everyone that the discussion today may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause our actual results to be materially