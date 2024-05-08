Q1 2024 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Operating Overview Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Al Kildani, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please proceed.



Albert S. Kildani - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss ACADIA's First Quarter 2024 Earnings.



Joining me on the call today from ACADIA are Steve Davis, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide some opening remarks followed by Brendan Teehan, our Chief Operating Officer and Head of Commercial, who will discuss our strong commercial franchises, debut and NUPLAZID. Also joining us is Kimberly Manhard, Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Planning and Execution, who will provide an update on our pipeline programs. And Mark