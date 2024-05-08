Q1 2024 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Hermine, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to Q1 2024 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Vanda's Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Moran. Please go ahead.



Kevin Patrick Moran - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Hermine. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Vanda Pharmaceuticals' first quarter 2024 performance. Our first quarter 2024 results were released this afternoon and are available on the SEC's EDGAR System and on our website, www.vandapharma.com. In addition, we are providing live and archived versions of this conference call on our website.



Joining me on today's call is Dr. Mihael Polymeropoulos, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; and Tim Williams, our General Counsel. Following my introductory remarks, Mihaels