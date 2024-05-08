Q2 2024 Leslie's Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Conference Call for Leslie's. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Matt Skelly, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Matthew Skelly - Leslie's Inc-Vice President - Investor Relations



So thank you and good afternoon. I would like to remind everyone that comments made today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. These statements speak as of today and will not be updated in the future. If circumstances change, please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the Company's earnings press release and recent filings with the SEC.



During the call today, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the company's earnings press release, which was furnished