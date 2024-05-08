Q1 2024 Klaviyo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Klaviyo's first-quarter 2024 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in the press release issued after the market close today. Please refer to our Investor Relations website at investors.klaviyo.com for more information and the supplemental presentation related to today's earnings announcement.

With me on the call today are Andrew Bialecki, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Amanda Whalen, Chief Financial Officer.



With me on the call today are Andrew Bialecki, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Amanda Whalen, Chief Financial Officer.



During today's call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking under applicable securities laws and the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities